Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Second-harmonic generation with soft X-rays probes buried interfaces

Method may enable researchers to use X-ray techniques to probe interfacial chemical reactions with femtosecond resolution

by Mitch Jacoby
January 15, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: R. K. Lam/UC Berkeley
Researchers have devised a spectroscopy method based on soft X-ray second-harmonic generation to probe graphene layers inside graphite, as rendered here.
This is an artistic rendering of the way X-rays interact inside graphite and produce a second-harmonic generation signal.
Credit: R. K. Lam/UC Berkeley
Researchers have devised a spectroscopy method based on soft X-ray second-harmonic generation to probe graphene layers inside graphite, as rendered here.

Second-harmonic generation (SHG) is a nonlinear optical process in which two photons of a given energy interact with select types of materials and combine to form a single photon with double the original energy. The SHG process, and a closely related one known as sum frequency generation, lie at the heart of a number of spectroscopy methods based on infrared, visible, and ultraviolet laser light. As a result of spectroscopy selection rules, these nonlinear processes are particularly adept at probing interfaces, even ones hidden by many layers of molecules, as is the case for a solid catalyst in contact with high-pressure gas or an electrode in contact with a liquid-electrolyte solution. X-rays with photons in the 100-to-1,000-eV energy range, so-called soft X-rays, can provide valuable information about chemical bonding and structure with elemental specificity. But because of the lack of available light sources with the required intensity and coherence, researchers have been unable to develop an SHG version of soft X-ray interface spectroscopy—until now. In a proof-of-concept study, Richard J. Saykally and a large team of researchers working at the FERMI facility in Trieste, Italy, have demonstrated that the method can selectively probe layers of graphene inside a graphite sample (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2018, DOI: 10.1103/physrevlett.120.023901). The new technique may eventually enable researchers to use X-rays to track chemical reactions at interfaces with femtosecond resolution.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shrinking X-ray absorption spectroscopy down to the benchtop
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking 2-D materials’ temperature at the nanoscale
Precision Drilling With Lasers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE