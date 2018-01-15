Shiseido acquires MIT spin-off Olivo

Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido has purchased Olivo Laboratories, developer of a breathable polymeric second skin that reduces the appearance of wrinkles and bags under the eyes. Olivo, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2016, is based on technology developed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology chemical engineer Robert Langer and others. Shiseido says it expects to combine Olivo’s expertise with its own to offer products providing significantly enhanced skin care.
