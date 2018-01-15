Wacker to make active for Chiesi drug

Wacker Biotech will produce reteplase, the active ingredient in Retavase, for the Italian drug company Chiesi, which is relaunching the drug in the U.S. Reteplase is a recombinant nonglycosylated form of human tissue plasminogen activator used to dissolve blood clots. Wacker will produce the drug at its plant in Halle, Germany, which was recently inspected by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Roche previously made the active for Chiesi.
