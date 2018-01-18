Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

3-D-printed reactors construct complex small molecules

Approach aims to standardize chemical synthesis so anyone can do it

by Bethany Halford
January 18, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A step-by-step visualization of the Cronin group's synthesis of baclofen in a 3-D-printed reactor.
Credit: Philip J. Kitson, Jean-Patrick Francoia, Dario Caramelli, and Leroy Cronin
A step-by-step visualization of the Cronin group's synthesis of baclofen in a 3-D-printed reactor.
Credit: Philip J. Kitson, Jean-Patrick Francoia, Dario Caramelli, and Leroy Cronin

Constructing complex chemicals could one day be as easy as building an Ikea bookshelf, if a synthesis approach developed by chemists at the University of Glasgow catches on. Instead of relying on a hex key as the central tool in the assembly process, molecule makers would use a three-dimensional printer. Leroy Cronin and colleagues report a chemical manufacturing process that uses customized, 3-D-printed, sealed reactors that users load with chemicals according to simple instructions.

“The aim is to make a molecule with very little expertise just following the instruction manual,” Cronin explains. He thinks this digitized chemistry technology will allow nonchemists, such as biologists and medical professionals, to synthesize molecules with short shelf lives when and where they’re needed. It would also create a method for reproducibly synthesizing a compound. “Once you’ve digitized the process to do the synthesis, it can be resurrected forever,” he says.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Philip J. Kitson and Leroy Cronin
3-D-printed reactor used to make baclofen (white powder in glass dish).
Photograph of 3-D-printed reactor with white powder in the foreground.
Credit: Philip J. Kitson and Leroy Cronin
3-D-printed reactor used to make baclofen (white powder in glass dish).

As a proof of concept, Cronin’s team designed a 3-D-printed polypropylene reactor with multiple compartments to synthesize the muscle relaxant baclofen. This particular reactor performs three reactions, two liquid-liquid extractions, and a set of evaporations and filtrations, ultimately producing baclofen hydrochloride as a white powder. The entire process can be described through a platform-independent code so that anyone could print the reactor and duplicate the synthesis (Science 2018, DOI: 10.1126/science.aao3466).

“We wanted to come up with a way of ensuring if you put chemicals in a reactor system that they would process the same way each time, giving you a complex reaction procedure without anything going wrong,” Cronin says. The concept is to take the complex orchestration of reactants, substrates, and techniques performed by laboratory chemists and put those in the design of a reactor that could be used by anyone.

“That’s a better use of the chemist’s time,” Cronin says. “Organic chemists are creative individuals that are highly skilled. Why should they be enslaved to make the same molecule again and again?”

“The concept of digitizing chemistry is appealing,” comments Rob Ameloot, an expert in 3-D printing at KU Leuven. “What I find particularly tempting are the fast iteration cycles made possible by the combination of computer-controlled design and 3-D printing.” Ameloot notes that while Cronin has shown a nice synthesis of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), it’s not the same as making a formulated drug, which includes nonactive substances that tune a drug’s release.

Cronin says he doesn’t intend for digitized chemical synthesis to replace large-scale API manufacturing. However, he notes, it could be used for small, bespoke applications, for people to perform chemical synthesis uniformly, and to crowdsource validation, regulation, and quality control. “This is going to enable us to standardize chemical synthesis.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AI chemist performs complex experiments based on plain text prompts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Automating synthesis from planning to execution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Software directs automated synthesis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE