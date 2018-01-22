Advertisement

January 22, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 4

FDA approvals hit a 20-year high in 2017, with cancer and rare-disease drugs dominating the list of new medicines

Cover image:

Volume 96 | Issue 4
Business

The year in new drugs

FDA approvals hit a 20-year high in 2017, with cancer and rare-disease drugs dominating the list of new medicines

What’s sunless tanner, and how does it impart that faux glow?

1 simple molecule holds the key to keeping a tan year-round

Can synthetic horns and tusks offer hope against poachers?

Some researchers think lab-grown rhinoceros and elephant mimics could dampen illegal hunting, but conservationists disagree

  • Business

    Weed scientists brace for a second year of dicamba use

    Drifty pesticide caused damage and controversy last year, but new restrictions may help

  • Business

    Peptide makers face threat from biotechnology

    How a 1-year-old German start-up could be about to shake up a $1 billion market

  • Business

    Shell buys stake in solar developer Silicon Ranch

    Firm is among European oil and gas firms turning to renewables to diversify earnings sources

Science Concentrates

Materials

Grain boundaries impede ion conduction in solid-state Li-ion batteries

Simulations quantify performance of solid-state replacements for flammable liquids in Li-ion batteries

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Squirrels stash strategically, and a chemist’s luxuriant locks are up for bid

 

