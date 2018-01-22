ACS awards innovation grant to Malaysia Chapter

In developing countries, such as Malaysia, new chemicals are being introduced for agricultural, industrial, household, and health care use. But some of these chemicals, known as contaminants of emerging concern (CECs), can persist in aquatic environments, possibly contributing to several water-related contamination events recently reported in Malaysia.
The ACS Committee on International Activities (IAC) has awarded the ACS Malaysia Chapter with a 2017 Global Innovation Imperatives (Gii) grant to create a white paper addressing CECs in the Johor region of Malaysia. The grant of up to $25,000 fosters scientific contributions that develop pragmatic solutions to global issues. IAC’s mission is to assist scientists and engineers worldwide to communicate and collaborate for the good of the chemical enterprise.
On Nov. 20 and 21, 2017, the Malaysia Chapter held a Gii Forum on CECs. More than 80 people from universities and research institutions, government agencies, and nongovernmental organizations attended.
The following day, participants attended sessions that included discussions on research and technology, environmental impacts, public health, and policy. In the afternoon, participants visited a group of Orang Seletar, an indigenous people, in Johor, to learn about water quality issues they face.
The Malaysia Chapter will compile recommendations from the event into a white paper and share it on the Gii website at www.acs.org/gii. For more information about the Gii program or to apply for a grant, visit the website or email intlacts@acs.org.
