Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACS awards innovation grant to Malaysia Chapter

by Patricia Kostiuk, ACS staff, and Mohd Firdaus Abdul-Wahab, special to C&EN
January 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A photo of a group of people.
Credit: Courtesy of Mohd Firdaus Abdul-Wahab
Participants at the symposium on contaminants of emerging concern in Malaysia.

In developing countries, such as Malaysia, new chemicals are being introduced for agricultural, industrial, household, and health care use. But some of these chemicals, known as contaminants of emerging concern (CECs), can persist in aquatic environments, possibly contributing to several water-related contamination events recently reported in Malaysia.

The ACS Committee on International Activities (IAC) has awarded the ACS Malaysia Chapter with a 2017 Global Innovation Imperatives (Gii) grant to create a white paper addressing CECs in the Johor region of Malaysia. The grant of up to $25,000 fosters scientific contributions that develop pragmatic solutions to global issues. IAC’s mission is to assist scientists and engineers worldwide to communicate and collaborate for the good of the chemical enterprise.

On Nov. 20 and 21, 2017, the Malaysia Chapter held a Gii Forum on CECs. More than 80 people from universities and research institutions, government agencies, and nongovernmental organizations attended.

The following day, participants attended sessions that included discussions on research and technology, environmental impacts, public health, and policy. In the afternoon, participants visited a group of Orang Seletar, an indigenous people, in Johor, to learn about water quality issues they face.

The Malaysia Chapter will compile recommendations from the event into a white paper and share it on the Gii website at www.acs.org/gii. For more information about the Gii program or to apply for a grant, visit the website or email intlacts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS hosts summit for chief technology officers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS hosts Festival Training Institute in UAE
ACS International Activities Committee Global Innovation Grant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE