Adisseo is latest to add methionine

Adisseo plans to build a plant for the feed additive methionine near its existing methionine plant in Nanjing, China. The company, part of China’s BlueStar group, says the plant will cost about $490 million and have 180,000 metric tons per year of capacity when it opens in 2021. Other large methionine producers, including Evonik Industries and Novus International, are also building new facilities to meet demand from chicken, pig, and fish farmers.
