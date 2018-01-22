Apply to be a chemistry olympiad mentor

The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad (USNCO) program, sponsored by ACS, is seeking a college faculty member to help prepare students for the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) competition. During the three-year term, the mentor will help conduct a two-week USNCO study camp, which will be held at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs in June of 2019, 2020, and 2021. The mentor will also accompany the U.S. team to the international competition in July of 2020 and 2021. ACS pays an honorarium and most expenses associated with the study camp and IChO.
Application forms are available at www.acs.org/olympiad, and the deadline to apply is Feb. 2. Applicants must also send three letters of recommendation to Cecilia Hernandez at usnco@acs.org by Feb. 16.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter