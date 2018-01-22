Broad and Rockefeller settle CRISPR dispute

The CRISPR patent dispute between the University of California, Berkeley, and Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard continues unabated, but a separate dispute between Broad and Rockefeller University has concluded. Rockefeller researcher Luciano Marraffini was an author on a foundational 2013 Science paper describing CRISPR gene editing along with Feng Zhang of Broad. Both scientists’ names were included on patents for using CRISPR in prokaryotes, but eukaryotic patents did not include Marraffini. Under a settlement between Broad and Rockefeller, the patents will remain unchanged.
