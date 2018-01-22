Call for papers: GC&E

Abstracts are being accepted for the 22nd Annual Green Chemistry & Engineering Conference (GC&E), which will be held June 18–20 in Portland, Ore.
Hosted by the ACS Green Chemistry Institute, this year’s theme is “Product Innovation Using Greener Chemistries.” New this year is a GC&E Product Showcase featuring innovative products made using the design principles of green chemistry and engineering.
For a list of sessions and other events, visit www.gcande.org. Abstracts are due on Feb. 12.
