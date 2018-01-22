Call for papers: NORM 2018

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2018 ACS Northwest Regional Meeting(NORM), which will be held June 24–27 at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Wash.
The meeting will offer a broad array of symposia under 12 technical tracks, including analytical chemistry, biochemistry, chemistry education, chemistry innovation, chemical safety, environmental and green chemistry, food and wine chemistry, geochemistry, inorganic and materials chemistry, organic chemistry, physical and computational chemistry, and radiochemistry and nuclear chemistry. An innovation fair in the exhibition will feature chemistry-based start-ups and sessions on commercialization.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on May 7.
Abstracts are due on March 19. To submit an abstract, visit norm2018.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit norm2018.org.
