Croda buys marine biology services firm

Croda International has acquired Nautilus Biosciences Canada, a marine biology company based on Prince Edward Island. Croda has partnered with Nautilus, a specialist in marine microbial biodiversity for materials discovery, for six years. The British specialties company intends to establish Nautilus as a marine biotech innovation center. Croda CEO Steve Foots says the deal adds marine biotech to the company’s industrial and plant-based biotechnology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter