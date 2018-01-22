Advertisement

People

Frank Mallory

by Linda Wang
January 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 4
Mallory
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Amos Smith III
A photo of Frank Mallory.
Credit: Courtesy of Amos Smith III

Frank Mallory, 84, died on Nov. 7, 2017, in Bryn Mawr, Pa.

“Frank, a longtime ACS member and chair of the chemistry department at Bryn Mawr College, was a passionate chemist and scholar, a dedicated educator of undergraduate and graduate students, a talented musician (clarinet)—he was often asked to play with chamber groups at national and international chemistry meetings—and a steadfast supporter of his family and friends. He is best known professionally for establishing the phenomenon of ‘through-space’ NMR coupling attributed to the spatial overlap of two lone pair orbitals, and for the photoisomerization/cyclization of stilbenes, a protocol now known as the Mallory reaction. Along with his wife, Sally, Frank published an all-inclusive account of stilbene cyclizations in Organic Reactions. Frank continued to work extensively in these areas until his retirement. That Frank was a superb undergraduate educator was attested to in 1992 when he was awarded the prestigious Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching. Frank also served the local, national, and international chemical communities, holding numerous positions in the Organic Division of ACS, including member of the executive committee, National Organic Symposium executive chair, and member of the editorial boards of both the Journal of Organic Chemistry and Organic Letters, and he was named a fellow of ACS in 2014. Frank’s wit and kindness will be long remembered.”—Amos Smith III, friend and colleague

Most recent title: W. Alton Jones Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, Bryn Mawr College

Education: B.S., chemistry, Yale University, 1954; Ph.D., chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1958

Survivors: wife, Sally; daughters, Mary Wrenn and Michele Penner; son, Paul; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

