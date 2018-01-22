General meeting information

Advertisement

January 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 4
A photo of a crowd on Bourbon Street at night.
Join ACS in New Orleans March 18–22, 2018, as we explore the “Nexus of Food, Energy & Water.” As the world’s largest scientific society, ACS hosts national meetings that provide excellent opportunities for attendees to grow their passion for chemistry and to advance their careers in this ever-changing global economy. In New Orleans, you will connect with thousands of chemical professionals to share ideas and advance scientific and technical knowledge.

In the Exposition Hall, meet more than 300 exhibitors showcasing new technological developments in the industry and attend free workshops to improve your processes and gain practical knowledge. To learn more about becoming an exhibitor, contact expo@acs.org or call (800) 227-5558 ext. 4486 for assistance.

The Expo Hall will also house the ACS Career Fair. You will have the opportunity to get personal advice from an ACS career consultant and attend workshops and training sessions to stay on top of the industry.

The national meeting will be held in the renovated New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, which features 1.1 million sq ft of contiguous exhibit space, making it the sixth largest convention facility in the U.S.

To download a pdf of the technical program for the spring 2018 ACS national meeting in New Orleans March 18–22, visit http://cenm.ag/2018nola.

