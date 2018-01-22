Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Herbert Morawetz

by Linda Wang
January 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Morawetz
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NYU
A photo of Herbert Morawetz.
Credit: NYU

Herbert Morawetz, 102, died on Oct. 29, 2017, in New York City.

“A man of broad intellectual interests, Herbert spent his professional career as an influential professor of polymer chemistry at the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now the NYU Tandon School of Engineering). He was born in 1915 in Prague. His training to work in the family textile business was disrupted by the German invasion in 1938. He fled Czechoslovakia in 1939, settling with his family in Toronto. He joined the faculty of Brooklyn Poly in 1951, becoming director of the Polymer Research Institute in 1971. He used fluorescence spectroscopy to study local conformational transitions and polymer compatibility. He wrote two books, ‘Macromolecules in Solution’ and ‘Polymers: The Origins and Growth of a Science,’ and received the ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry in 1986. Following retirement, he served as associate editor for the ACS journal Macromolecules for 15 years. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Herbert Morawetz Lecture Series at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering.”—Bruce Garetz, friend and colleague

Most recent title: Institute Professor Emeritus, New York University

Education: B.A.Sc., chemical engineering, 1943, and M.A.Sc., chemical engineering, 1945, University of Toronto; Ph.D., chemistry, Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, 1950

Survivors: daughters, Lida Jeck, Nancy, and Pegeen Rubinstein; son, John; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by wife, Cathleen

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Michael Bratychak
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Sigmund M. Csicsery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Adi Eisenberg

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE