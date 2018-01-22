MPD acquires custom firm Norquay

MPD Chemicals has acquired Norquay Technology, a Chester, Pa.-based custom manufacturer of electronic chemicals, catalysts, ligands, UV-sensitive materials, and other products. MPD focuses on organic synthesis, polymer development, organosilicon chemistries, and stable isotope labeling. Norquay is MPD’s fourth acquisition of a specialty chemical operation since 2009. MPD is owned by the investment firm Addison Capital Partners.
