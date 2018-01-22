New website for ACS Scholars Program

Since 1995, more than 3,000 students have participated in the ACS Scholars Program, which awards renewable scholarships to undergraduates from underrepresented minority backgrounds who are majoring in chemistry-related fields. Profiles of some of the alumni are now featured on a new ACS Scholars website initiated by ACS President Peter Dorhout, who is a strong supporter of the scholarship program.
According to the ACS Scholars website, 80% of ACS Scholars earn bachelor’s degrees in the chemical sciences. More than 50% of ACS Scholar alumni choose to pursue advanced degrees. In fact, more than 280 alumni have earned a Ph.D., and more than 35 alumni have joined university faculty.
Applications are being accepted until March 1 for the next class of ACS Scholars. The application form is available on the ACS Scholars website at www.acs.org/scholarsalumni.
