Robert Dunbar, 74, died on Oct. 31, 2017, in Cleveland.
“Robert specialized in basic research, primarily using mass spectrometers, in particular Fourier transform mass spectrometry and ion cyclotron resonance spectrometry, to study topics such as the binding of metal ions, interstellar and circumstellar chemistry, and new approaches to the use of spectroscopy combining a free-electron laser with a mass spectrometer. His research group trained many graduate students who went on to receive doctorates in chemistry and careers in academia and industry. In recent years, Rob continued his research, collaborating with the FELIX (Free Electron Lasers for Infrared eXperiments) laboratory in the Netherlands.”—family of Robert Dunbar
Most recent title: professor emeritus of chemistry, Case Western Reserve University
Education: B.A., chemistry, Harvard University, 1965; Ph.D., chemistry, Stanford University, 1970
Survivors: wife, Mary; sons, Geoffrey and William; two grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter