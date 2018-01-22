Sadara to supply specialties producer

The Sadara joint venture between Dow Chemical and Saudi Aramco has agreed to supply ethylene oxide and propylene oxide to a $40 million specialty chemical plant planned by the German chemical maker Ilco Chemikalien and the Saudi firm Sadig Industries. The plant will make chemicals used in coatings, adhesives, personal care, and other applications. It will be built in PlasChem Park, an industrial property near Sadara in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. The park is intended to promote the chemical and downstream conversion industries.
