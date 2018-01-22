Three automakers back Ionic Materials

The auto manufacturing alliance made up of Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi says it will invest up to $1 billion with technology entrepreneurs over the next five years. The first investment by the group’s new venture fund is in start-up Ionic Materials. Founded by Tufts University materials scientist Michael Zimmerman, Ionic has developed a solid-state polymer electrolyte for high-power batteries. The three automakers and Ionic say they will conduct materials research together.
