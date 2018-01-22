Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Tropical tree seeds provide sustainable water filtration

Sand blended with an extract from Moringa tree seeds removes bacteria from drinking water

by Deirdre Lockwood, special to C&EN
January 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Photo of three people wearing gloves holding a filter column filled with sand, Moringa tree seeds, and a petri dish with ground-up seeds.
Credit: Courtesy of Boya Xiong
A water filter prototype (left) made with ground-up Moringa seeds (right) completely removes Escherichia coli from a highly concentrated solution.

Researchers have designed a simple drinking water filtration method using sand combined with a protein extract from the seeds of the Moringa oleifera tree, common in equatorial regions. Moringa seeds contain positively charged, water-soluble proteins that have been found to attract particles and kill bacteria. Stephanie Butler Velegol and Manish Kumar of Pennsylvania State University and their colleagues suspended ground-up Moringa seeds in water and then combined the liquid extract with sand. The researchers packed the sand into filter columns about 1 cm in diameter by 5–10 cm high and carried out tests to optimize the columns’ performance. The filters completely removed Escherichia coli from water in which the concentration of the bacteria was more than 100,000 times as great as that in typical wastewater samples (Environ. Sci. Technol. Lett. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.7b00490). The researchers aim to develop the design into an easy, inexpensive, and sustainable way for households and communities in the developing world to clean water for drinking.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE