Vaccitech raises $27 million for the flu

Oxford University spin-off company Vaccitech has raised $27.1 million in series A funding to advance its universal flu vaccine and cancer vaccine programs. The flu vaccine, based on proteins conserved across all influenza A strains, is currently in a Phase IIb trial with over 800 people. Programs for four other infectious diseases are in various stages of development, and a Phase II trial for a prostate cancer vaccine will begin this year. Investors include GV (formerly Google Ventures), Sequoia China, Oxford Sciences Innovation, and Neptune Ventures.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter