Reactions

November 18, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 46
Letters to the editor

Storing renewable energy

The feature article “Counting the Ways to Store Renewable Energy” (C&EN, Oct. 22, page 14) contains the following information: “TSO 2020 boasts that it can store up to 8.3 metric tons of hydrogen in the underground salt caverns at its Dutch site.”

My questions are: (1) What is the fate of the hydrogen that leaks from this storage and during filling and emptying? (Zero leakage is impossible.) (2) Is lost hydrogen recycled back to water in the earth?

Arturo Horta
Boadilla del Monte, Spain

The article is a welcome addition to the conversation regarding renewable energy. Unfortunately, the text statement and sidebar saying “The battery generated $10 million in revenue during its first six months of operation” deserves expansion, explanation, or perhaps deletion.

Nothing is said about the cost of the battery or the operating and maintenance costs, so the $10 million revenue stream is cute but conveys almost no useful information to the reader.

David Schmalzer
Clifton, Va.

Terms for animal-free meat

An image of the C&EN cover from Oct. 22, 2018, showing a burger with lab-grown meat.
Credit: Mosa Meat

As an alternative to a loaded term like “clean meat” (C&EN, Oct. 22, page 26) or the awkward “cell-based meat,” I propose “meta-meat.” It’s a catchy anagram and keeps to the Merriam-Webster definitions of the prefix “meta-”: “occurring later than or in succession to” and “transcending.”

Kerry W. Fowler
Seattle

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Reactions

