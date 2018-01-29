Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Atmospheric imbalance may be best clue of extraterrestrial life

New telescopes might search for methane and carbon dioxide, not oxygen

by Sam Lemonick
January 29, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Earth's atmosphere seen from space.
Credit: NASA
Life on Earth is responsible for chemical disequilibria in the atmosphere.

When the James Webb Space Telescope launches next year, it will look for evidence of life in the atmospheres of planets in distant solar systems. New research argues that looking for methane and carbon dioxide may be a better bet than looking for oxygen (Sci. Adv. 2018, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aao5747). Rather than look for a single molecule associated with life as we know it, like oxygen, Joshua Krissansen-Totton of the University of Washington and colleagues propose looking for evidence of chemical disequilibria. On Earth, methane and oxygen represent such a disequilibrium; without active production from living organisms such as plants and microbes, those two would not coexist in our atmosphere. Given enough time, they would react to form carbon dioxide and water. In the paper, Krissansen-Totton and colleagues reconstructed the chemical disequilibria that were present in Earth’s ocean and atmosphere starting about 4 billion years ago and during a more recent era with very different chemistry. They conclude that searching for evidence of methane and carbon dioxide as signs of these disequilibria may give us the best chance of finding extraterrestrial life. The problem with looking for oxygen in exoplanets’ atmospheres, according to Krissansen-Totton, is that it may not be very common. The biochemical processes that make oxygen are complex, and on Earth they have evolved only one time. And even if oxygen-producing organisms do exist, the molecule is so reactive that it can take a long time for a significant amount of oxygen to accumulate in a planet’s atmosphere. “On the other hand,” says Krissansen-Totton, “making methane is relatively easy in terms of biochemistry.” And, he adds, there’s evidence that organisms evolved that ability early in Earth’s history. That means astronomers may be more likely to spot it. As luck would have it, the James Webb telescope is better equipped to observe carbon dioxide and methane than oxygen.

CORRECTION: The story was updated Feb. 21, 2018, to correct the atmospheric disequilibrium seen on Earth. It involves methane and oxygen, not methane and carbon dioxide.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Astronomers find phosphorus at galaxy’s edge
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
6 molecules seen on exoplanet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogen chloride found in Mars’s atmosphere

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE