Avista buys into solid-state services

Drug development services firm Avista Pharma Solutions has acquired Solid Form Solutions, a provider of solid-state pharmaceutical chemistry and crystallization services based in Edinburgh, Scotland. Solid Form Solutions provides salt screening and selection, cocrystal and polymorph screening, and crystallization services. For Avista, the purchase follows expansion last year of analytical capabilities in Durham, N.C.; drug substance and product manufacturing in Longmont, Colo.; and microbiology and sterility testing in Agawam, Mass.
