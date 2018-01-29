Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Deal value falls in 2017

by Michael McCoy
January 29, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
2017 deal volume up 6% (Total deal volume 909)
Arrows showing the direction of deal-making.
2017 deal volume up 6% (Total deal volume 909)
[+]Enlarge
2017 deal volume up 6% (Total deal volume 909)
Arrows showing the direction of deal-making.
2017 deal value down 66% (Total deal value $64 billion)

The value of chemical mergers and acquisitions around the world fell by 66% in 2017 versus 2016 to $64 billion, according to an analysis by the advisory firm PwC. The company attributes the decline to a lull as executives and investors wait for two major transactions—Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto and the Linde-Praxair merger—to be finalized. Deal volume was solid, PwC notes, up 6% from 2016 to 909 deals. Craig Kocak, U.S. chemical deals leader at PwC, says he anticipates continued transformation and realignment this year, in part as a result of divestitures that will be made to win regulatory approval for the incomplete megadeals. Other trends for 2018, Kocak adds, are a rising sense of nationalism that is spurring deals within country borders and the opportunity for investment in the U.S. because of tax reform and a weakening dollar.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical merger and acquisition activity cools in first half
Global chemical deals rise amid trade tensions
Chemical deals plummet

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE