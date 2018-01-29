Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Former Lilly exec confirmed as U.S. Health & Human Services secretary

by Andrea Widener
January 29, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom
Azar speaks during his Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 9.
Photo of Alex Azar.
Credit: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom
Azar speaks during his Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 9.

Alex Azar, President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), was confirmed by the Senate on Jan. 24. Azar is the former president of Lilly USA, the parent company of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co., where he worked for 10 years before being nominated by Trump. HHS oversees most of the nation’s health care industry, including Medicare and the insurance program known as Obamacare. It also is the parent agency for the Food & Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health. Azar doesn’t have a science background—he is a lawyer with an undergraduate degree in economics and government. In his confirmation hearing, Azar said that drug prices are too high and he would explore whether the government should be able to negotiate lower fees. He previously served in HHS during the George W. Bush administration as deputy director and general counsel. Azar replaces Tom Price, Trump’s first appointee to the HHS position, who resigned in September 2017 over criticism of his use of private jets for government travel.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE