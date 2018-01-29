India’s Ipca acquires U.S. drug contractor

The Indian drug services firm Ipca Laboratories has purchased Pisgah Labs, a contract manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Pisgah Forest, N.C., for $9.7 million. The deal follows Ipca’s 2015 acquisition of Onyx Scientific, a U.K.-based specialist in custom synthesis, solid-state chemistry, and small-scale drug chemical production. Ipca says Pisgah will allow it to manufacture small-volume APIs in the U.S. as well.
