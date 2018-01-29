Renewable aromatics advance in Texas

Anellotech, which is developing a process to make aromatic chemicals from nonfood biomass, has won $9 million in additional funding from the Japanese beverage maker Suntory. The money is part of $15 million in investor funding that Anellotech got for hitting technical milestones; it also brings Suntory’s total investment to $25 million. Anellotech said earlier this month that it has commissioned a pilot plant in Silsbee, Texas. Suntory is interested in using biobased raw materials to make its polyester beverage containers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter