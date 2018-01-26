Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Sanchi oil spill continues; ecological impacts still unclear

Weather may complicate attempts to stop leak or recover oil from the ship

by Deirdre Lockwood, special to C&EN
January 26, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo of Sanchi being sprayed with water by two other ships.
Credit: Associated Press
Two firefighting boats work to put out the fire on the Sanchi on Jan. 10, before it sank.

Rough seas have begun to disperse oil spilled from a sunken tanker in the East China Sea. The spill’s total surface area has fluctuated in the past week from a high of 332 km2 on Jan. 21 to a report of 93 km2 on Jan. 25, according to China’s State Oceanic Administration.

The Iranian tanker Sanchi sank on Jan. 14 after colliding with a Chinese cargo ship and burning for over a week. It may be leaking heavy bunker fuel that was powering the vessel in addition to some of the 136,000 metric tons of ultralight crude oil, called condensate, that it was carrying.

Undersea robots have detected a 35-m-wide triangular hole in the vessel, according to China’s Ministry of Transport. However, attempts to plug the hole or recover oil from the ship may be challenging because the condensate is highly flammable and explosive, and a weather system is expected to bring high waves.

Jong Seong Khim, a professor of marine biology at Seoul National University, says monitoring a potential spill of environmentally persistent bunker fuel is especially important. Additionally, the condensate contains a significant proportion of highly toxic chemicals such as benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene, and naphthalene. “If the condensate is released further from the sunken tanker, the adverse impact of these chemicals would be quite high,” he says. One of the biggest impacts might be on fisheries, as the region includes fishing and nursery grounds for important sea-food species including blue crab, yellow croaker, and swordtip squid.

John P. Giesy, an environmental toxicologist at the University of Saskatchewan who is now a visiting professor in Hong Kong, says the condensate is more prone to degradation by light and microbes than heavier oils like the bunker fuel. “While it is not a good situation and there will be effects to marine organisms, it will likely not persist as long as effects of some other spills, and I expect less accumulation in sediments,” Giesy says. If the oil does not reach coastlines, the effect on beaches and marshes—which take the longest to recover—should be minimal, he adds. An ocean model from the U.K. National Oceanography Centre predicted oil from the spill could reach Japan’s shores within a month.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sunken oil tanker threatens fisheries and marine life in East China Sea
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iranian oil tanker burns after collision off China coast
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Burning Iranian oil tanker raises environmental concerns for China’s coast

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE