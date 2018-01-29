Tmunity is formed for cellular therapies

Tmunity Therapeutics, a biotech firm cofounded by cellular therapy pioneer Carl June, has raised $100 million in its first formal round of financing. Ping An Ventures, Gilead Sciences, and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy are among the investors in Tmunity, which was launched in 2016 by June and other University of Pennsylvania researchers. Led by Usman Azam, former head of Novartis’s cell and gene therapies unit, the firm is working on T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The funding is one of several recent large series A rounds. Earlier this month, Gossamer Bio and BioNTech raised $100 million and $270 million, respectively.
