Two instrument makers are snapped up

Two scientific instrument firms have new owners. Entegris, a maker of chemicals and equipment for semiconductor fabrication, has acquired Particle Sizing Systems for $37 million. Entegris can now offer customers tools that monitor chemical mechanical planarization slurry particle size and prevent chip defects. Separately, Metrohm, a maker of handheld Raman spectrometers, has acquired Innovative Photonic Solutions, which it calls the world’s largest producer of Raman spectroscopy diode-based light components.
