Air Liquide to build hydrogen plant in Korea

Air Liquide will spend $125 million to build a hydrogen plant for Kumho Mitsui Chemicals at the firm’s Yeosu industrial complex, South Korea’s largest isocyanate production site. The new steam methane reformer will increase capacity for hydrogen and carbon monoxide by 50% at the complex, where Kumho Mitsui also expects to boost output of isocyanate-based chemicals used to make polyurethane foam and rubber. Air Liquide expects to complete construction of the new reformer in 2020.
