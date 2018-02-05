Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 5, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 6

Trials have shown that eating foods low in specific sugars—the low FODMAP diet—can clear up digestive ailments

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 6
All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

The chemistry-based diet that’s treating irritable bowel syndrome

Trials have shown that eating foods low in specific sugars—the low FODMAP diet—can clear up digestive ailments

Battery recyclers get the lead out

Saddled with a challenging legacy, companies say they are reducing emissions of the heavy metal

What’s artificial snow, and how is it made?

When nature won’t cooperate, people use myriad methods to craft snowscapes for all occasions

  • Business

    Rethinking megamergers in Japan

    Deals like the Dow-DuPont merger may help Japanese firms overcome their resistance to combining

  • Education

    Career Ladder: Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse

    This former pharma chemist got back to her roots at the only school on the Hawaiian island of Lanai

  • Business

    Animal-free meat, dairy firms raise funds

    Memphis Meats, Ripple Foods attract corporate and venture investors

Science Concentrates

Materials

Dual activation fuses polyaromatics

New method overcomes obstacles to making valuable electronic materials

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Minerals from strange places

 

Job listings

