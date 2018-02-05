Biogen licenses Karyopharm treatment

Biogen kicked off the year with a small deal to acquire a compound from Karyopharm Therapeutics that could potentially treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, and other inflammatory conditions. Biogen will pay $10 million up front for the compound, called KPT-350, and up to $207 million in milestone payments. KPT-350 is an orally available molecule that is able to enter the brain and block a nuclear transport receptor. Blocking this receptor helps retain anti-inflammatory proteins within the nucleus of a cell. Karyopharm is developing similar molecules for cancer treatments.
