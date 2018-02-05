Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

February 5, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific says it will make $50 million in new investments because of the benefits it is receiving under recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation. The investments include $34 million for a one-time, $500 bonus to 68,000 nonexecutive employees worldwide and $16 million for R&D, sustainability, and philanthropic activities.

BASF has granted a sublicense to Hunan Reshine New Material to make nickel-cobalt-manganese lithium-ion battery cathode materials. BASF licensed the original patents from Argonne National Laboratory.

International Flavors & Fragrances has broken ground on a new flavors and fragrances plant in Sri City, India. The 130,000-m2 site will be the largest IFF facility in Asia.

Nippon Shokubai will increase capacity in Japan for 2-(2-vinyloxy ethoxy) ethyl acrylate, oxazoline functional monomer, and polyethyleneimine water-soluble polymer. The company did not specify the size of the expansions.﻿

Novartis has out-licensed its FGFR inhibitor infigratinib to BridgeBio Pharma, which subsequently launched a subsidiary, QED Therapeutics, to develop the molecule. In order to support clinical studies of infigratinib, BridgeBio has put $65 million into QED. Infigratinib is currently in Phase II studies for people with a rare type of bile duct cancer driven by FGFR2 fusions.

Univercells, a Belgian biotech start-up, has been awarded a $3 million grant by the Walloon region of Belgium to develop a protein technology for the low-cost production of biosimilar drugs. The company had already raised $3.6 million from venture capitalists in December, which it will use to accelerate the commercialization of its technology.

Cambrex will add 185 m2 of small-molecule pharmaceutical chemical development lab space at its facility in Charles City, Iowa. The company says the project, to be completed later this quarter, will support the hiring of 14 chemists.

Casi Pharmaceuticals struck a deal to acquire 29 generic drugs from Sandoz, the generics and biosimilars division of Novartis. Casi says the portfolio will expand its sales in U.S. and Chinese markets.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eli Lilly to invest $4.5 billion in a new plant in Indiana
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Takeda will buy Nimbus’s TYK2 inhibitor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ipsen will acquire biotech firm Epizyme for $247 million

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE