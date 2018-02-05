Call for nominations for Whalen Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2018 Henry F. Whalen Jr. Award for Excellence in Business Development & Management in the Chemical Enterprise. The award is given to a chemist who has excellent technical and business leadership skills, a commitment to innovation, and the ability to inspire and foster a high level of creativity at all levels of the organization. The award will be presented at the 2018 fall ACS national meeting in Boston. The deadline for nominations is March 1. Submit nominations at bmgt.org.
