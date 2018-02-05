Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse

This former pharma chemist got back to her roots at the only school on the Hawaiian island of Lanai

by Melissa Gilden
February 5, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse
Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse (right) and her older sister Renee.
A photo of Michele and her sister as children in the 1960s.
Credit: Courtesy of Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse
Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse (right) and her older sister Renee.

1960s
Early focus on education

 

Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse was raised between California, the Philippines, and the Hawaiian island of Lanai. Her father was a marine machinist with the civil service and her mother was a homemaker. Although she did not have an early interest in chemistry, Ramirez-Weinhouse knew from a young age she was college bound. “College was always important to my parents,” she remembers. “It was never an if, just when and where.” Ramirez-Weinhouse would eventually fulfill her parents’ dream—becoming the first in her family to graduate from college.

A photo of Michele in a lab coat and goggles with similarly dressed colleagues on either side.
Credit: Courtesy of Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse
Michele with colleagues in the lab at Pfizer.

1988
Late start in chemistry

 

Ramirez-Weinhouse began her studies at Southwestern College, a community college in Chula Vista, Calif., without a particular academic focus in mind. But when a classmate in her chemistry class suggested she continue studying it, she took the idea to heart. A college counselor encouraged her to apply to the University of California, Los Angeles, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1988. It never came easy, Ramirez-Weinhouse says, but she was fascinated by chemistry “because it was hard” and because it required perseverance. After college, Ramirez-Weinhouse began her career at Scripps Research Institute, followed by several start-up biotech companies. Eventually, she landed a job at Pfizer and spent the next eight years as an organic synthetic chemist working on the design and synthesis of anticancer and antiviral candidates.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse
Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse
Photo of Michele on a boat with water and the island in the background.
Credit: Courtesy of Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse
Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse

2010
A new start, by force

 

Ramirez-Weinhouse grew to love working as a chemist, and she thrived in a high-tech environment with knowledgeable colleagues. However, like many industry scientists during the economic downturn, Ramirez-Weinhouse was laid off in 2010. It was depressing, she says. “It’s hard to be told that you can’t do it anymore.” Her husband encouraged her to do something on Lanai, the island that she has always considered home. “I think you’d make a really good teacher,” she remembers him saying. Ramirez-Weinhouse earned her teaching certificate, and she and her husband moved to Lanai.

Today
Life on Lanai

 

Eight years later, Ramirez-Weinhouse is now a sixth-grade science teacher at the only school on an island of 3,000 people with no traffic lights. As a teacher, Ramirez-Weinhouse is passionate about preserving Hawaiian culture and connecting it to science; she describes a lab relating hula to the water cycle. Many of her students are not native English speakers and have limited proficiency. “When they don’t have a lot, they’re great problem solvers.” That’s part of what makes this second career so rewarding, she says, and it’s safe to say she has no regrets. “Everything I’ve done in my career has led me to where I am now.”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse
Michele performing at Halau Hula O Malulani hula school in San Diego.
Michele performing hula in an authentic costume and headdress.
Credit: Courtesy of Michele Ramirez-Weinhouse
Michele performing at Halau Hula O Malulani hula school in San Diego.

Know a chemist with an interesting career path? Tell C&EN about it at ﻿﻿﻿cenm.ag/careerladder﻿.

Check C&ENJobs for the latest job listings, as well as featured videos on what chemists do.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diversifying the biotech workforce
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Chelsea Thompson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Dontarie Stallings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE