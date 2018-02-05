Corporate titans join for health coverage

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase raised eyebrows through the health care system last week when they said they would jointly pursue methods of providing “simplified, high-quality, and transparent” health care to their U.S. employees. However, they provided no details on plans to improve employee satisfaction and reduce health care costs through a nonprofit joint-venture company. Bernard Munos, a senior fellow at the Milken Institute’s FasterCures research advocacy center, says, “It gives the three companies the critical mass to build an alternative health care insurance and delivery system that bypasses the dysfunctionality, opacity, and inefficiency of the current system.”
