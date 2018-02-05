Eisai, Boston University collaborate

Japanese drug company Eisai will expand its Alzheimer’s disease research through a collaboration between Boston University School of Medicine and the drug firm’s Andover innovative Medicines (AiM) Institute. The partnership is focused on the relationship between genetic variants related to Alzheimer’s and microglia, immune cells found in the brain. AiM Institute’s immuno-dementia research is part of a growing trend of searching for immune system- and inflammation-related targets to treat Alzheimer’s.
