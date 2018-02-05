Enterprise, Navigator detail ethylene plans

Energy services company Enterprise Products Partners and maritime gas carrier Navigator Holdings have formed a joint venture to build an ethylene export facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2020. The facility would have the capacity to load 1,000 metric tons of ethylene per hour and an annual capacity of 1 million metric tons. Last July, the two planned to build the facility in Morgan’s Point, Texas, along the Houston Ship Channel. Now they are considering additional locations.
