Obituary: Howard W. Whitlock Jr

Howard W. Whitlock Jr., 80, died on Jan. 27, 2017, in Madison, Wis.
“Howard received his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1961, shortly after his mentor, W. S. Johnson, moved to Stanford. Howard joined the organic chemistry faculty at Wisconsin, serving until his retirement in 2009. He possessed exceptional creativity, and his research contributions touched a broad spectrum of organic chemistry, including alkaloid synthesis, stereochemistry, and conformational analysis (synthesis of twistane), porphyrins, organometallic chemistry, host-guest chemistry, and early efforts to develop computer algorithms for the design of organic syntheses. He could be irascible or disarmingly warm and congenial. I will always remember the twinkle in his eye.”—Robert McMahon, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor emeritus of chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Maryland, College Park, 1957; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1961
Survivors: wife, Barbara; daughter, Barbara; two grandchildren; predeceased by son, Robert
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter