Obituary: Lawrence S. Bartell

Lawrence S. Bartell, 94, died on Sept. 8, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
“Lawrence (Larry) Bartell was a leader in the field of gas-phase structural chemistry. His early research targeted the improvement of electron diffraction as an accurate structural tool, which he applied to numerous prototypical organic and inorganic molecules. He subsequently made innovative contributions to molecular force fields, quantum measurement theory, electron holography, laser pumping of molecules in supersonic jets, and nucleation in supercooled clusters. Bartell was a devoted, inspirational teacher and lecturer who mentored nearly equal numbers of undergraduate and graduate students, as well as postdoctoral and visiting scholars from across the world.”—Robert L. Kuczkowski, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor emeritus of chemistry, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1944, and Ph.D., physical chemisty, 1951, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Survivor: son, Michael
