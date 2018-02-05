Obituary: Lilia M. Beauchamp

Lilia M. Beauchamp, 86, died on Nov. 12, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C.
“Lilia, an employee of Burroughs Wellcome for 30 years, was the first Burroughs Wellcome chemist to synthesize the nucleoside acyclovir (Zovirax) for use against the herpes virus family. She is the inventor of valacyclovir (Valtrex). Lilia and several colleagues cofounded Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals. Her research at Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals led to a series of pyrimidines with neuroprotective activity. Lilia is a coauthor on numerous publications, and she is a coinventor on many patents. Lilia is remembered as a gentle-natured colleague but also as a chemist who exhibited impressive tenacity in accomplishing her synthesis goals.”—James L. Kelley, friend and colleague
Most recent title: principal chemist, Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals
Education: M.S., organic chemistry, Fordham University
Survivor: cousin, Jacqueline Bonaguide
