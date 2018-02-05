Obituary: Michael W. Ferralli

Michael W. Ferralli, 72, died on Dec. 25, 2017, in Fairview, Pa.
“My dad taught me how to run a Hitachi scanning electron microscope when I was just seven years old. This provided the start of a valuable life based in experimental physics.”—Ian Ferralli, son
Most recent title: chair, physics department, Gannon University
Education: B.S., physics, Gannon University, 1967; Ph.D., physics, University of Dayton, 1971
Survivors: sons, Christian, Ian, and Michael
