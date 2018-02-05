Obituary: William M. Richie

William M. Richie, 88, died on Oct. 31, 2017, in Florence, Ala.
“From 1958 until his retirement in 1988, Mac Richie provided thousands and thousands of college students a strong foundation in basic chemistry. His rigorous, high academic standards and his enthusiasm for teaching made him a source of counsel and encouragement with a well-deserved reputation for devotion to duty, fair play, and support.”—Michael B. Moeller, colleague
Most recent title: professor emeritus, University of North Alabama
Education: B.S., chemistry, Florence State Teachers College, 1954; A.M., education, Peabody College, 1955
Survivor: daughter, Melissa
