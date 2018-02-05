Omar Yaghi receives award in basic sciences

Omar Yaghi,a chemistry professor at the University of California, Berkeley, is the recipient of the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award in Basic Sciences. Yaghi is being honored for his pioneering work in synthesizing new crystalline materials, metal-organic frameworks, and covalent organic frameworks of major impact in science and engineering. His research has numerous applications, including capturing and storing carbon dioxide and converting water molecules in the air into water for drinking.
The €400,000 prize is given out by the science-promoting arm of BBVA, which is a banking group in Spain.
