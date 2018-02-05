Porous liquids company launches

A new company, Porous Liquid Technologies, has launched to commercialize technology invented by two British scientists—Stuart James of Queen’s University Belfast and Andrew I. Cooper of the University of Liverpool—in 2015. The new firm says its porous liquids combine the best properties of porous solids and continuous liquids. Potential applications include CO2 capture, biogas purification, hydrocarbon separation, and noble gas capture.
