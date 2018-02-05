Propanediol plant advances

French biobased chemicals developer Metabolic Explorer says an unnamed French financial partner will provide $24 million to build a facility that coproduces propanediol and butyric acid at the Carling Saint-Avold, France, site run by oil firm Total. Metabolic Explorer and the partner will form a joint venture to construct and operate the facility, which is expected to cost $46 million. The first phase of construction could start by the end of September for a plant that would ultimately make 20,000 metric tons of propanediol and 4,000 metric tons of butyric acid per year.
