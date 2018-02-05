Remsen Award to Chad Mirkin

Chad Mirkin, the George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry and director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology at Northwestern University, is the winner of the $2,500 Remsen Award, presented by the ACS Maryland Section for outstanding achievement in chemistry. The award is named after Ira Remsen, Johns Hopkins University’s first chair of the chemistry department.
Among Mirkin’s achievements is the invention of spherical nucleic acids, which have applications including extracellular and intracellular molecular diagnostics, gene regulation, and immune modulation. He will present a lecture on Nov. 15 at Johns Hopkins University.
